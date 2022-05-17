Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,619.60.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

