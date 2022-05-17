Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Compugen has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

