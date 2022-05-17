Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Sells $192,335.25 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,454. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

