CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Head to Head Survey

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 3.37 $62.54 million $1.94 59.40 Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 11.05 -$18.13 million ($7.05) -0.21

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CONMED and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $161.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%. Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,221.09%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.19% 13.20% 5.66% Helius Medical Technologies -3,043.95% -232.55% -175.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

