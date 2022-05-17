Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to post $91.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the lowest is $90.74 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $380.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.40 million to $380.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $398.94 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $402.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The business had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 88.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 47.10 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is 57.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

