Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.36-$5.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 47.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of 57.87. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The firm had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 88.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.