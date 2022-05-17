Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $140,100.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,812.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $144,200.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Teri Robinson sold 966 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $11,601.66.

On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 9,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,611. The company has a market cap of $306.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.