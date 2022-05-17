Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.19. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

In related news, VP Laurie Straten sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 331,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,622.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 94,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,209 and have sold 297,158 shares valued at $3,570,535. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

