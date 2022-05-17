ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ContraFect stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFRX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
