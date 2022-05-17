ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ContraFect stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFRX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

