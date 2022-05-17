Contrasting Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Akerna has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -207.74% -30.01% -21.15% EVmo -146.40% -1,429.68% -125.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $20.68 million 0.77 -$31.33 million ($1.63) -0.28 EVmo $10.24 million 2.01 -$14.98 million ($0.33) -0.89

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna. EVmo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akerna and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 2 2 0 2.50 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 878.26%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than EVmo.

Summary

Akerna beats EVmo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

EVmo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

