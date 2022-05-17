Contrasting DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

This table compares DigitalOcean and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 9.07 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -114.56 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -5.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DigitalOcean and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 1 8 0 2.89 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.21%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.