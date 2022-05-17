Contrasting LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) & Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.88% -43.14% -15.91% LiveVox -90.78% -83.09% -48.42%

Yext has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yext and LiveVox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $390.58 million 1.70 -$93.26 million ($0.73) -6.93 LiveVox $119.23 million 1.96 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.62

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveVox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yext and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 4 0 0 1.80 LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67

Yext currently has a consensus target price of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 94.66%. LiveVox has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Yext.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

