Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$12.00.

4/27/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/7/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/23/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

CTS stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.06. 650,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.11. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5825526 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

