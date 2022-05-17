Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$12.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 4/7/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 3/23/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
CTS stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.06. 650,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.11. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.00.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5825526 EPS for the current year.
