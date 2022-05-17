Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Purchases A$4,807,090.14 in Stock

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Biggins purchased 4,198,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,807,090.14 ($3,361,601.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Core Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

