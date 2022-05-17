Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Purchases A$4,807,090.14 in Stock

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Biggins purchased 4,198,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,807,090.14 ($3,361,601.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.82.
Core Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
