CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) CEO Joseph Todisco Acquires 10,000 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.38.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CorMedix by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CorMedix by 176.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

