Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 22.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 145,951 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 267,512 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 369.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 299,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 235,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 57.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 461,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 168,503 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL remained flat at $$9.82 on Tuesday. 12,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

