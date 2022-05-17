Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,998. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
