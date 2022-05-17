Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Shravan Goli Sells 758 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $10,286.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,862.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $46.99.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,389,000 after purchasing an additional 160,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after buying an additional 550,200 shares during the period. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $137,723,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

