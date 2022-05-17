Cowen Lowers BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Price Target to $5.00

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Shares of BZFD opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.