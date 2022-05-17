Cowen Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $200.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $221.92.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

