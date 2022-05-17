Cowen Trims Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price to $1.30

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.46. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ontrak by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ontrak by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 430,979 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 326,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ontrak by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

