Craig Hallum Lowers BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Price Target to $6.00

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s previous close.

BZFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,478. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

