Craig Hallum Lowers Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target to $20.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 253.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CELC opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.64. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
