Craig Hallum Lowers Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target to $20.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 253.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CELC opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.64. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Celcuity by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 34.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 75,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celcuity by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

