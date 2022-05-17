Craig Hallum Trims IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Target Price to $12.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 174,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,747. IonQ has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

