Craig Hallum Trims Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Target Price to $5.00

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 262.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VVOS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,123. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.