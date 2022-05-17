Craig Hallum Trims Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Target Price to $5.00

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 262.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.
NASDAQ VVOS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,123. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.09.
About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
