Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $468.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares in the company, valued at $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $591.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $381.93 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

