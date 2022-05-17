Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $468.80.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares in the company, valued at $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:CACC opened at $591.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $381.93 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Credit Acceptance (Get Rating)
Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.