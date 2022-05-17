Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Lowered to €12.40 at UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from €13.40 ($13.96) to €12.40 ($12.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.02) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($15.83) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.02) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

