Credit Suisse Group Cuts Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $27.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEM. Bank of America decreased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Select Medical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 55,764 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

