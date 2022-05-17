Credit Suisse Group Trims Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Target Price to $20.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FSR opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fisker by 64.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 31.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $3,933,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

