Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRQDF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Crédito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides financial solutions and services in Mexico. It offers leasing and payroll services, semi-new and used vehicle loans, and working capital finance for SMEs. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

