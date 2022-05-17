Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.