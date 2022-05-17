CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. CRH has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CRH by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

