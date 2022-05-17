Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $8.70 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $8.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. 2,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,572. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,378,419 shares of company stock worth $17,578,795.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

