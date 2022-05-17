CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Citigroup

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

CRSP stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 179,759 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 269,824 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

