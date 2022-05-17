CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Citigroup

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.
CRSP stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 179,759 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 269,824 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
