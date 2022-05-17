Critical Contrast: Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) versus Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.96 million N/A N/A Ionis Pharmaceuticals $810.00 million 6.58 -$28.60 million ($0.20) -187.79

Aerovate Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aerovate Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 3 1 4 0 2.13

Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 95.40%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $41.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -29.20% -21.27% Ionis Pharmaceuticals -0.36% -0.46% -0.12%

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy. It is involved in developing neurology products that include Tominersen for Huntington's diseases; Tofersen for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases; IONIS-C9Rx for genetic form of ALS; ION859 for Parkinson's disease; ION464 for multiple system atrophy and Parkinson's disease; ION541 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and IONIS-DNM2-2.5Rx for centronuclear myopathy. The company is also developing products for cardiometabolic disease, such as IONIS-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; IONIS-APOCIII-LRx for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and TG- driven diseases; IONIS-APOCIII-LRx for treatment resistant hypertension; Pelacarsen for Lp(a)cardiovascular disease risk reduction; Vupanorsen for sHTG/CVDRR; IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders; ION449 for cardiovascular diseases; and IONIS-GCGRRx for diabetics. In addition, it develops IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema; Danvatirsen for cancer; IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity; IONIS-HBVRx for hepatitis B virus; IONIS-AR-2.5Rx for prostate cancer; IONIS-FB-LRx for age-related macular degeneration and IgA nephropathy; and ION357 for retinitis pigmentosa. It has a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Bayer AG; Novartis AG; Pfizer, Inc.; Biogen Inc.; Flamingo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Roche. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.