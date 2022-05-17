Critical Contrast: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) versus Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diodes and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enphase Energy 0 4 20 0 2.83

Diodes presently has a consensus target price of $102.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $243.26, indicating a potential upside of 61.07%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Diodes.

Volatility and Risk

Diodes has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 13.98% 21.94% 13.13% Enphase Energy 10.88% 45.30% 10.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Diodes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diodes and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.81 billion 1.84 $228.76 million $5.74 12.79 Enphase Energy $1.38 billion 14.76 $145.45 million $1.17 129.09

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Diodes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. The company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translator, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

