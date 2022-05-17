Critical Survey: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) vs. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.60 $587.86 million $17.30 6.28 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.58 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -1.84

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atkore has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atkore and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atkore currently has a consensus target price of $144.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Sunworks has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 279.21%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 22.67% 93.07% 37.27% Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atkore beats Sunworks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

