Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$12.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

