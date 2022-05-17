Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

