Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.35. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

