CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Get CS Disco alerts:

LAW stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in CS Disco by 99.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.