CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get CSL alerts:

CSLLY stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94. CSL has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.