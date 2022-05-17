CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,815.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRRF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

