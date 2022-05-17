CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CUBXF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

CUBXF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 28,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

