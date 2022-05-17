Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 276,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,963.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,509,985.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 17,133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

