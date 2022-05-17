Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 322.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CGEM stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 10,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,963.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

