Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGEM. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 276,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,963.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $2,442,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,460,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,985.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

