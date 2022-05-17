Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CMOT stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss Motorcycles (CMOT)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.