Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CMOT stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get Curtiss Motorcycles alerts:

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.