Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on CTOS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,908. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $7,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 470,770 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 415,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

