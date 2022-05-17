Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE CTOS opened at $5.73 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

